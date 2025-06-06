West Virginia ready to take on challenging LSU team

The West Virginia baseball team understands the challenges of heading to Baton Rouge to play LSU in the Super Regional this coming weekend.

“They are a top program in the nation and have been that way for 100 years,” head coach Steve Sabins said. “They have the best resources, the most NIL, they have the biggest scholarships, the biggest fan base, the biggest TV deals, awesome network coverage, great coaching staffs and on and on and on.”

Whether it’s the pitching staff, offense or the base running, preparing for the Tigers is going to be a massive challenge considering they finished 45-15 and were the sixth overall seed. But none of that matters once the two teams take the field.

“It’s literally who can execute pitches and win pitches and have great at-bats,” he said. “And so we’re in an awesome situation going to LSU.”

Sabins was thankful for the experience at the Clemson regional as it allowed his team to participate in an environment that was loud and tough similar to what they will see in Baton Rouge.

“So I think our guys will be prepared in that avenue,” he said.

Pitching wise Sabins is still looking at building a game plan and developing an approach.

But one thing that’s for sure is that the Mountaineers won’t be entering into those games without confidence that they can win.

“I think by now if you’re one of the final 16 teams playing in the nation you’re not trying to convince guys that you can beat somebody. If you’re still trying to convince your team that you can win a game you probably aren’t playing any longer,” he said. “These guys know that they can beat anybody in the country and that they’re going to match up with anybody in the country. It’s just whether they do that on a particular day or if they execute at a high level on that particular day.”