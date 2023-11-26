Five games into the season head coach Josh Eilert still doesn’t know what his roster could look like.

The only certainty at this stage is that point guard Kerr Kriisa will return to the roster for the Massachusetts game Dec. 16. The Arizona transfer has yet to suit up for the Mountaineers this season after he was ruled ineligible for the first nine games of the season after accepting impermissible benefits during his time with the Wildcats.

That would have been a massive blow regardless but considering the other circumstances on the roster it became even more so.

Kriisa, who led the Pac-12 in assists last season, would automatically help the offense with his ability to pass the basketball and wide open shooters. But more importantly bolster razor thin depth.

“I think we’re going to get a heck of a lot better shots and he’s going to create some shots,” Eilert said.

The transfer guard will be a critical piece to this team moving forward but it isn’t going to solve all of the issues considering the Mountaineers would only have nine scholarship players with him on the floor. But what happens there is shrouded in uncertainty as well. .

Georgetown transfer forward Akok Akok has not seen the floor since a medical emergency in the exhibition game where he was taken off the floor to the hospital on a stretcher. Akok was slated to serve as the starting four-man for this team, but instead has been sidelined as he progresses through a number of tests in order to determine his status for the remainder of the year.

Whether Akok, who averaged 6.6 points and 6.5 rebounds a season ago for the Hoyas, would obviously be a massive boost to the front court but his return is in the hands of the medical staff.

“Maybe some of these tests and everything that’s going on with Akok can give us an opportunity to see him back on the floor in some form or fashion, we’re trying to figure that out,” Eilert said.

The final piece to the puzzle would be the status of Montana State guard RaeQuan Battle. Slated to serve as the starting two-guard and a massive piece to the formula after averaging just under 18-points per game and catching the eyes of those around the team in the pre-season.

But his initial immediate eligibility waiver was denied as a two-time transfer with the subsequent appeal also rejected, leaving limited options for the transfer guard. That involves Battle and his family potentially pursuing legal options after the NCAA recognized the mental health concern in this situation for Battle but denied the waiver and the appeal to play for the Mountaineers.

“I still think there’s a possibility to see RaeQuan. I hope things change in that regard,” he said. “...RaeQuan’s situation is certainly not dead.”

Eilert admitted that while he would love to see Battle on the floor to help his team, he is ultimately more concerned with his own mental health after being denied the opportunity to play.

“It’s a complete shame. Talk about the wellness of the student athlete i dont think at one point denied the fact we have a mental health situation in this regard and the fact the NCAA still denied it twice is a crying shame if you ask me,” he said.

Eilert admitted that if it gets to a point that too much of the season has been lost it would need to be a decision that he makes with Battle on whether he should accept sitting out for the year. But for now, the focus for Battle is on trying to become eligible this season.

For now, West Virginia must operate down those three options and Eilert admits he wouldn’t have structured the schedule the same had he known all of this would unfold beforehand.

“That’s where we’re at, it’s nobody’s fault. Get through this stretch and get back to as much of a full roster as possible,” he said.

West Virginia is sitting at 2-3 with a matchup against a veteran Bellarmine team on deck. The Mountaineers will have the next four games at home prior to when Kriisa returns and the head coach believes that he’s seen some positives from his team. They have competed well, but have to figure out ways to be more disciplined down the stretch and figure out a way to close contests.

“We have very little margin for error given our circumstances,” he said. “We’re 2-3. We have to figure out how we continue to grow even further until we get some help to become a more complete team.”



