West Virginia safety Addae has connection with LB transfer addition Stevens

Alonzo Addae has known West Virginia linebacker transfer Deshawn Stevens for a long time.

The two both hail from the Toronto area in Canada and have a long connected athletic history. The pair squared off against each other in little league, but then played on the same provincial team in Ontario before even competing on the same team in the international world series in Dallas when in high school.

And then as fate would have it Addae and Stevens even competed against each other in college when the former was at New Hampshire and the latter Maine.

“What a lot of people don’t know is me and Deshawn have known each other for a long time,” he said.

So, it should come as no surprise that once Stevens entered the transfer portal the West Virginia coaching staff came to Addae to get a read on what he was like as both a player and person. Stevens had put together quite the career at the FCS level rolling up 211 tackles and 9.5 sacks across 29 contests.

Stevens was particularly effective in 2018, where he amassed 120 tackles and 9 sacks before a torn Achilles ended his 2019 campaign only one game into the slate. But he returned last season to roll up a team-leading 36 tackles in only four contests this past spring.

“That’s somebody I consider a brother and we plan on representing our home country,” Addae said.

On the field, Addae believes that Stevens is going to fill several roles for the Mountaineers given his experience at the college level and the success that he’s already experienced.

“I think we’re getting a leader first and foremost, somebody that’s going to be a great addition character wise to our team and bring another voice of leadership,” Addae said.

Addae expects to help his fellow Canadian adjust to the rigors of playing at a power five football program and due to their already established personal relationship believes that should be easy. That is going to involve explaining the defense and showing him around to all the things the football program and the city of Morgantown has to offer.

That second part is key because Addae believes that was one of the biggest adjustments for him when he made the move to power five was simply understanding and utilizing all the resources available.

But given the fact that Stevens is an experience college athlete he should be able to step in and help contribute without any major hang up that would come with a younger transfer.

“He has his regiment and the things that got him to this point, and he’s been very successful in doing that,” he said. “So, I’ll just try to be a support system and show him what we do.”