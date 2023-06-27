Baker was thrust into a difficult position of trying to fill a coaching vacancy in mid-June after the resignation of Hall of Fame head coach Bob Huggins following a pair of separate incidents in a six-week period. That search didn’t begin until Sunday morning and was ultimately wrapped up by the following Saturday when Baker appointed Josh Eilert as the interim head coach for the 2023-24 season.

Wren Baker has conducted 20 searches for a head coach during his time as an athletic director but his most recent one was definitely the most complicated.

It was a quick turnaround for a resolution, but one that was certainly interesting. Sunday started the process of updating the previous candidate list and mining for additional ones. Officials also started the process of vetting search firms which continued into Monday when the program selected TurnkeyZRG.

From there, calls were made to candidates, and it was apparent that the timing would create some obstacles as results of those led to mixed responses such as interest to concerns given the fact that the calendar was almost already into the month of July.

That’s when Baker and the search committee made the decision to create two parallel tracks in looking for a permanent head coach and the other an interim selection.

For the latter, West Virginia was open to considering outside candidates but also expressed confidence about those inside the program as well.

Despite the issues with the timing, the one constant that Baker heard was that the job was a great one due to the passion of the fans, the resources and the quality and depth of the league overall.

Baker did his due diligence in contacting all of those available Hall of Fame type of coaches as well as the pool of candidates that would eventually interview for the post.

Thursday and Friday led to zoom interviews and those concluded Friday. From there, the decision was made to pursue the route of an interim head coach and Eilert moved to the top of the board with Baker and others meeting with him for over two hours Saturday. The assistant then met with Gordon Gee and shortly after that concluded he was tabbed as the interim head coach for this season.

The reasoning was that Eilert possessed all of the qualities that Baker was looking for in a person with his integrity and loyalty while he has a great basketball mind and handled a large number of responsibilities during his time with the basketball program.

“He knows every aspect,” Baker said.

That familiarity was critical to have a sense of stability in the program, but Baker warns against judging Eilert on what unfolds with the transfer portal. That was all triggered when Huggins first resigned and while keeping the roster is important there were always going to be players test their options regardless of which head coach was appointed for the position.

One thing Baker did try to do is make the voices in the locker room heard despite the fact he understood that you can’t make a hire that satisfies just one group of players for one season.

“Guys I’m here to listen. I can’t tell you every candidate we’re talking to because of confidentiality but I’ll tell you where we’re at in the process, what the timing looks like and absolutely your voice will be heard,” Baker said.

As part of that Baker met with the team Saturday prior to the resolution and then Sunday and Monday he met with people in the program individually to ask them a variety of questions. Baker then met with players mid-week and had a team meeting Thursday. The last meeting was Sunday.

“I tried to make sure I touched based with them as much as possible,” he said.

Baker has offered his full support for Eilert during this period as he will be able to make decisions that he feels are in the best interest of this program and the ability to make changes that he sees fit to make. It’s an audition for Eilert and he will have the opportunity to showcase what he can do in the role.

“He gets a chance every day to show what he’s about, what the program is about, and we’ll talk about that at another day and time,” Baker said.

During the course of the search Baker talked with prominent basketball figures such as Jerry West, Rod Thorn, Joe Mazzulla and Mike Gansey just to name a few. There were a lot of voices that he tried to consider throughout the process but at one point he had to trim that down. In fact, Baker then put his phone in did not disturb mode and put all of his focus on the search.

“There is so much turmoil because you want to make sure all stakeholders feel like they’re being heard,” Baker said.

Even before Eilert was tabbed for the job, Baker ensured the coaches that were currently on staff that they would not have their employment end June 30. That might have been a 60-day or 90-day term if it came to that, but the staff did nothing wrong.

“I got in front of them early Sunday,” he said.

Now, if things proceed as planned West Virginia will indeed conduct a national search following the upcoming season depending on what unfolds with Eilert and this process has helped them get a head start if that time does come.

“I think when you’re leading an athletic program you can’t lead out of fear you have to be aggressive. We wouldn’t let this search, or any other finances, be a hindrance. We are not the most from a population standpoint. We don't have the most people, but we command the attention of everybody in this state,” Baker said. “I can’t envision financial constraints being a factor in any of our coaching searches because it’s too important to the people of the state.”