West Virginia will open the summer official visit schedule by welcoming a talented list of prospects to Morgantown over the weekend.

The group will be mixed with players already committed to the program as well as some key targets remaining on the board.

WVSports.com outlines who is expected and the latest with each of those players that are not currently committed to any school.

This is not an official list and there is always the possibility for changes.





THE COMMITS: