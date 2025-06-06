West Virginia set to host summer official visitors

The calendar has flipped to June and with that means the start of summer official visits.

West Virginia did not host a group of official visitors on the first weekend that the window opened but now is set to welcome a large batch to campus June 6-8.

The list is composed of several players already committed to West Virginia but many others that list the Mountaineers on their short list of options. The Mountaineers are expected to host around 25 total 2026 prospects.

And while that list is subject to change given how fluid this process can be, this is who we currently have set to be on campus after a few players committed elsewhere during the initial weekend.

Some of those names that are expected to be in Morgantown are Sarasota (Fla.) Cardinal Mooney 2026 athlete Laron Dues, Springfield (Oh.) 2026 athlete Taj Powell, Novi (Mi.) Detroit Catholic Central 2026 athlete Samson Gash, Wellington (Fla.) Palm Beach Central 2026 linebacker Cameron Dwyer, Ramsey (N.J.) Don Bosco Prep 2026 offensive lineman Rhett Morris, Cincinnati (Oh.) Moeller 2026 tight end Sam Hamilton, Georgetown (Tx.) 2026 running back Jett Walker, West Palm Beach (Fla.) Cardinal Newman 2026 athlete Jyron Hughley, Hollywood (Fla.) Chaminade Madonna 2026 wide receiver Jasen Lopez, Hammond (In.) Morton Senior 2026 offensive lineman Cameron Miller, Westerville (Oh.) North 2026 offensive lineman D'Nilyeon Taylor, Belle Glade (Fla.) Glades Central 2026 offensive lineman Javarii Luckas, Morgantown (W.Va.) University 2026 punter Jimmy Gregg, Montgomery (Ala.) Montgomery Catholic 2026 defensive back Miles Khatri, Orland Park (Il.) Sandburg 2026 athlete Vincent Smith, Lake Oswego (Ore.) Lakeridge 2026 defensive lineman Noah Tishendorf, Birmingham (Ala.) Woodlawn 2026 cornerback Ke'Jiaun Johnson, West Palm Beach (Fla.) Palm Beach Central 2026 linebacker Antoine Sharp, Canton (Miss.) 2026 athlete Jayden Cration, Freeland (Mi.) 2026 tight end Tristan Comer, Trotwood (Oh.) Trotwood-Madison 2026 defensive lineman Jamarcus Whyce and Moody (Ala.) 2026 defensive lineman Cameron Mallory.

Each of those have already been offered by the Mountaineers and while some have already visited campus this will give them a golden opportunity to see everything that the school has to offer.

Official visits are a critical component to building a recruiting class, especially those that occur in the summer prior to the final year for prospects at the high school level. The recruiting calendar has continued to be pushed up further and further and now the bulk of college coaches like to have their class in place once they exit the summer so they can focus on their own seasons.

That makes these weekends critical in the construction of classes as these are often the realistic top players on the board and ones that have been identified for quite some time.

This will be the first summer official visit weekend for new head coach Rich Rodriguez since he took over the football program and it will be interesting to see how it differs from his predecessor.

West Virginia has six commitments in the 2026 class but that number is likely set to grow as long as everything goes to plan with upcoming official visits.