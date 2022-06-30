West Virginia still has plenty in the backfield for 2022
The West Virginia running back room is still one of the deepest on the roster.
That’s even with Clemson transfer Lyn-J Dixon being removed from the team due to a violation of team rules after spending only a spring with the program.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news