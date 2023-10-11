West Virginia still does not know what the playing status for transfer guard RaeQuan Battle will be this season as the program waits for word on an eligibility waiver to the NCAA.

But head coach Josh Eilert does hope to find out soon.

“I hope to hear this week,” he said.

The reason for that is that as long as certain requirements are met in terms of timelines, the NCAA typically gives a decision prior to the start of competition.

And with a secret scrimmage and then the regular season which Battle wouldn’t be able to participate in without the waiver being approved it likely means that a decision could be rendered in the near future.

“Hopefully that falls in line, and we know before we go out and play someone,” Eilert said.

Battle, a two-time transfer that started his career at Washington and then moved to Montana State, has one season of eligibility remaining. He is coming off a year where he started all 35 games and average 17.7 points per game while shooting 46.9 percent from the field and 35.3 percent from three.

Battle is an athletic specimen that is a high level player on both ends of the floor.

The transfer guard is expected to be a big piece to the puzzle for the Mountaineers in Eilert’s only guaranteed season atop the program, but his fate depends on the ruling from the NCAA. Although Eilert believes if the waiver isn’t approved, the Mountaineers will indeed appeal the decision.

“I really hope we don’t get there. I feel like it should be a rubber stamp if you really know his file in terms of what he’s went through and why he chose West Virginia. There’s a lot of dynamics not available to this whole story and I think the NCAA will do right by him and he’s going to be playing for us,” Eilert said.

Battle was slowed by an ankle injury in practice before but has returned and hasn’t missed a step. He remains in good spirits despite the ongoing issues and Eilert is concerned that could become something that is going to be difficult if he is indeed denied the ability to play the game he loves.

“He really does need basketball in his life. I’ve touched on his story a little bit and I don’t want to get into it, but basketball is something he needs on a day-to-day basis. He needs that structure and accountability each and every day to keep his head on straight,” Eilert said.

However, regardless of the eventual decision Eilert said that the plan is to do what is best for Battle and keep him involved in everything that the program is doing whether he’s on the floor or not this year.

“Keep our thumb on him so to speak in terms of getting better each and every day and staying locked in,” Eilert said.