WVSports - West Virginia takes late lead, downs No. 12 Texas

Despite two 20-point performances, No. 12 Texas could not sweep the season series against No. 13 West Virginia.

After holding the lead for most of the game, the Longhorns could not hold off the Mountaineers, blowing a late lead and giving WVU the 84-82 win.

Guard Courtney Ramey, who finished with 28 points, had pushed Texas ahead from the jump, lifting the Longhorns to a 15-8 lead at the game’s first timeout.

West Virginia (15-6) continued to work from behind in the first half, relying on 10 points from guard Miles McBride before halftime.

Yet, the Texas offense continued to find success, entering halftime with a 53-43 lead.

Entering the second half, the Longhorns picked up where they left off, picking up nine unanswered points and ballooning their lead to 19.

From that point on, the Mountaineers continued to claw back.

With 6:29 remaining, McBride sank a 3-point jump shot to tie the score. The basket placed West Virginia in prime position to take over, eventually doing so.

The Mountaineers entered the game’s final minute holding on to an 84-82 lead, but could not extend it.

Yet, after the Longhorns attempted a 3-point shot with two seconds remaining, it did not fall, allowing West Virginia to escape with the win.

With 17 points, McBride led the Mountaineers in scoring. He was followed by Sean McNeil with 16, and three others with 14.

Emmitt Matthews Jr. led West Virginia in rebounds, with seven.

Up Next: West Virginia will travel to TCU for a bout with the Horned Frogs on Tuesday. The 7 p.m. tipoff will be broadcast on ESPN2.