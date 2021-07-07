West Virginia target OL Livingston planning July decision
Leo (In.) offensive lineman Landen Livingston had a busy month of June and is now eyeballing a college decision at some point this month.
Livingston, 6-foot-5, 285-pounds, took official visits to Purdue, West Virginia, Cincinnati, Indiana and Iowa in that order and plans to sit down and make a choice between that group soon.
