West Virginia shouldn’t need any reminders about their last meeting with Texas Tech. No, it was the type of game that spoke for itself.

The Mountaineers led 63-55 and had the basketball with 8:20 left to play but was unable to close things out being outscored 23-9 down the stretch.

The Red Raiders scored a total of 42 points in the paint and all but 8 of their 29 total made baskets were right at the rim, many of which uncontested, in the upset road win.