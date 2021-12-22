West Virginia uses big second half to beat Youngstown State

West Virginia (11-1) didn't write a masterpiece but a strong second half was enough to comfortably get past Youngstown State 82-52 Wednesday night inside the Coliseum.

This game started out sloppy on both ends, but West Virginia was able to create some distance in the second half of the contest largely on the defensive end and deep ball.

Senior guard Taz Sherman finished with 16 points, while senior guard Sean McNeil led the team with 23 points, all of which came in the second half. Senior guard Malik Curry was the only other player in double figures with 12.

Things started off slow with the Mountaineers managing only 4 total points through the first 8 minutes on the floor as the neither team could put the ball in the basket.

West Virginia started 2-18 from the field as the sluggish start out the gates spilled over past the 8-minute mark of the first half.

Finally, the Mountaineers pulled ahead 19-15 despite continuing to struggle shooting only 22-percent from the floor but connecting on 9-10 from the foul line.

At halftime, the lead was only a single point at 24-23.

The Mountaineers were able to get things going behind the arc in the early going of the second half to push the lead out to 34-28 with 16:40 left.

That lead swelled to 43-31 at the under 15-minute mark as the Mountaineers turned up the defensive pressure and turned that into points on the offensive end. Fueled by a 19-4 run, West Virginia was able to put distance between themselves and the Penguins at 53-35 and salt the game away over the remaining 11-minutes.

The Mountaineers will play next Jan. 1 on the road at Texas. Tipoff is set for 12 p.m.