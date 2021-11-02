West Virginia visit impresses JUCO guard Raimey
Twin Falls (Id.) College of Southern Idaho guard Katrell Raimey took his official visit to West Virginia over the weekend and now has two schools standing out.
Raimey, 6-foot-3, 172-pounds, received a scholarship offer from the Mountaineers last week and was able to quickly make a turnaround trip to campus over the weekend.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news