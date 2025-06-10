West Virginia visit surpasses expectations for 2026 DB Vincent Smith

Smith, 6-foot-2, 200-pounds, spent time talking with the coaching staff led by cornerbacks coach Rod West and he made it clear where he fit on the recruiting board.

Orland Park (Il.) Sandburg 2026 athlete Vincent Smith came into West Virginia not knowing what to expect but left impressed with what the football program has to offer.

“They were emphasizing how much they think I could be a great fit for the program and how I could be an impact player for this team,” he said.

The Mountaineers are targeting Smith as a defensive back with the ability to play safety or several other spots within the scheme.

The Northern Illinois commitment admitted that one of the things that stood out to him was the fact that the current players took in the recruits as if they were already on the team. That family environment is something that he wants to find in his next destination.

Smith believes that the trip to Morgantown definitely increased the Mountaineers' chances in his recruitment and left no doubt on how the trip unfolded.

“It did exceed expectations,” he said.

The plan for now is for Smith to take official visits to Purdue and Iowa next week.