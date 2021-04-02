WVSports - West Virginia wants competition across special teams units

West Virginia wants to breed competition on special teams.

That's across any and every unit on the roster. So much so that the Mountaineers have even created a spring special teams draft for the unit to have the players squaring off against each other even more than normal.

The draft splits the players into four groups captained by defensive lineman Jalen Thornton, running back Tony Mathis, wide receiver Reese Smith and linebacker Exree Loe.

Those players each selected their first-round picks in order with safety Alonzo Addae, wide receiver Bryce Wheaton, safety Scottie Young and safety Sean Mahone representing those choices.

“Four guys that are going to have the potential to start on multiple teams and have had success on special teams for us in the past,” head coach Neal Brown said.

The purpose of the teams is to reinforce the goals that the Mountaineers enter the spring with throughout the various phases of special teams. That means not only mastering fundamentals but teaching the base concepts in all six of the primary phases.

West Virginia will use the 15-practices to try to determine and identify personnel on the different groupings. Essentially all players outside of interior defensive and offensive linemen are taught the various techniques and fundamentals across the board on special teams.

“Then competitions are huge,” Brown said.

That’s where the coaching staff pits the players against each other in a series of competitive drills such as punt versus punt return, kickoff versus kickoff return and many other contests. It’s not 11-on-11 sequences but instead controlled environment drills with smaller groupings of players.

“It’s less likely you’ll get pile ups or people on the ground,” Brown said.

Each of the drafted teams are awarded points for every action on special teams throughout the course of spring. Win a competition? Get a point. Execute an assignment? Get another. And vice versa if you miss an assignment you can lose points.

Those totals are eventually tallied and the team with the most accumulated points is given a food and gear package at the end of the spring.

As for on-the-field competition, the Mountaineers are still looking to find a consistent answer at place kicker with senior Evan Staley still on the mend from a season-ending injury last year. That pits Tyler Sumpter against Casey Legg to see who will come out of the spring with the lead.

“We are basically splitting reps right now. We’ll put those guys in more pressure situations as we get into practice. We aren’t necessarily going to crown anybody the winner after spring,” Brown said. “That will carry into fall and we will see where Evan is at as well.”

Spring is for competition and the special teams for West Virginia will be filled with it.