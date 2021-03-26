West Virginia has to get better in the wide receiver room heading into the 2021 season.

Simply catching the ball is at the top of the list as the Mountaineers had 31 drops on catchable balls last season according to PFF. That is a staggering number and speaks to struggles of the room when it comes to just reeling in the football.

And in order to do the other things required at the position, catching the football is a must.