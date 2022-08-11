West Virginia WR James stacking days in multiple arenas
When it comes to consistency, Sam James has been at the standard in the wide receiver room throughout fall camp.
That hasn’t necessarily been his trademark over the course of his career, but in this fall camp he has been able to stack repeat performances while elevating his overall play.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news