What are the options for WVU at safety with Robinson in portal?
West Virginia has lost one of its most proven options on the defensive side of the ball with junior safety Kenny Robinson entering his name into the transfer portal.
So what’s next?
Robinson isn’t expected back due to an academic situation but leaves a void behind at the free safety spot in the Mountaineers defense. Over the last two seasons, Robinson started 20 games and appeared in 25 while racking up 84 tackles and 7 interceptions during that span.
