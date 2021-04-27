West Virginia big man Derek Culver has announced that he has signed with an agent and will forego his remaining college eligibility so what does that mean for the Mountaineers?

Culver, 6-foot-10, 255-pounds, is coming off a season where he averaged 14.3 points and 9.4 rebounds per game earning him all-Big 12 first-team honors in the process. This past season he eclipsed the 1,000-point mark in his three-year career and finished just shy of 800 rebounds per contest.