Much has been made about the medley and mélange of West Virginia's basketball line-up.

The Mountaineers are obviously long, athletic and perhaps more skilled as an entire unit of 13 than they were a season ago, even sans the likes of Jevon Carter and Dax Miles. But what, exactly, could the Mountaineers possibly do this season that wasn't available last?

That's a prime question heading into the heart of summer conditioning, when Trey Doomes, Derek Culver and Emmit Matthews, among others, will be tested as to their physical capabilities before head coach Bob Huggins turns to their individual talents starting in late September.

That mix and match will be a feeling out process for the better part of the nonconference slate and perhaps beyond. Besides the question of Brandon Knapper's timeline of availability - the point guard is currently limited by a blood clot - Huggins and the coaching staff must find the mesh of players like potential point guards Jermaine Haley and Jordan McCabe, how well Beetle Bolden can operate in a more full time capacity as a two guard, and exactly how to lay out the rotation, positions and playing time among a host of forwards.