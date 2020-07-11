WVSports - What options remain for West Virginia football scheduling?

West Virginia has already lost one-game on the 2020 non-conference slate with the Big 10 nixing all out of conference matchups, but what else could be in store?

That means the previously scheduled Sept. 19 home contest against Maryland is out the window, leaving the Mountaineers with only a pair of scheduled non-conference games in the Sept. 5 neutral site meeting with Florida State in Atlanta and the Sept. 12 home contest against Eastern Kentucky.

It was a move that blindsided many in college athletics but that is where West Virginia and a number of teams with Big 10 opponents on the slate find themselves.