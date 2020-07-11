 WVSports - What options remain for West Virginia football scheduling?
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-07-11 03:04:00 -0500') }} football Edit

What options remain for West Virginia football scheduling?

The West Virginia Mountaineers football team currently has 11 games on the 2020 schedule.
The West Virginia Mountaineers football team currently has 11 games on the 2020 schedule.
Keenan Cummings • WVSports
Managing Editor
@rivalskeenan

West Virginia has already lost one-game on the 2020 non-conference slate with the Big 10 nixing all out of conference matchups, but what else could be in store?

That means the previously scheduled Sept. 19 home contest against Maryland is out the window, leaving the Mountaineers with only a pair of scheduled non-conference games in the Sept. 5 neutral site meeting with Florida State in Atlanta and the Sept. 12 home contest against Eastern Kentucky.

It was a move that blindsided many in college athletics but that is where West Virginia and a number of teams with Big 10 opponents on the slate find themselves.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}