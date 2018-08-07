West Virginia enters the 2019 season with some questions about the linebacker position and what could unfold there on the football field but there are some things that need answered on the recruiting trail as well at the position.

The Mountaineers currently have a pair of commitments at the spot from the fast-rising Winston Salem (N.C.) Parkland linebacker Lee Kpogba and Martinsburg (W.Va.) athlete Dewayne Grantham as well as Morgantown (W.Va.) University athlete Amir Richardson that could grow into that spot but there still could be some work to do.

While the Mountaineers have ten scholarship linemen on the roster for this current fall, two of those are injured entering the season, and one of those could be graduating.