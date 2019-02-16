A season that hasn't just fallen apart, but is on the brink of complete collapse.

Player departures. Blowout losses. And questions about the future of the program, and if it can indeed be fixed again.

With all that's transpired, all all that's to come - starting with a game at No. 14 Kansas today along with three other contests versus ranked foes - there are questions about what remains for the Mountaineers. Is there any sense in attempting a salvage job of sorts?