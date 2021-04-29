West Virginia has lost its third defensive starter to the transfer portal when sixth-year senior Jeffery Pooler announced that he would be looking for a new home this fall.

The news came as somewhat of a surprise considering that Pooler had announced only a few months before that he was taking advantage of the NCAA rule to spend an additional season in Morgantown. But after a 15 spring practices where he was sidelined and didn’t participate, Pooler is now set to leave West Virginia and will have one season left at his next destination at the college level.

Pooler played in 38 games during his West Virginia career including 17 starts. Over his career he collected 52 tackles, 12.5 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks and is coming off his most productive season starting all 10 games. During that campaign, Pooler recorded 23 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss and 3 sacks.