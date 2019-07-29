Where is the West Virginia Mountaineer football team from?
The West Virginia Mountaineers football team has been known to be a melting pot of sorts when it comes to how it's assembled over the years.
That is no different in 2019, as WVSports.com examines where the 2019 roster is from and how the Mountaineers have put together this group by location.
West Virginia has 112 players on the roster and a total of 19 different states along with Washington, D.C. and two different countries in Canada and Sweden. Those states are West Virginia, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Virginia, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Texas, Oklahoma, Michigan, California, Tennessee, Illinois, Louisiana, Delaware and Missouri.
The roster is comprised of a total of 27 players from inside the Mountain State with eight of those starting their careers on scholarship with the Mountaineers.
*=Scholarship.
Here is a breakdown of the locations of those players.
Morgantown (6): -Stone Wolfley* -Shea Campbell -Nick Malone -Josh Ritchie -Joseph Turner -Kyle Poland
Bridgeport (4): -Dylan Tonkery* -Dante Bonamico -Elijah Drummond -Noah Drummond
Fairmont (3): -Dante Stills* -Darius Stills* -Jake Abbott
Martinsburg (3): -Tavis Lee* -Deamonte Lindsay* -Adam Stilley
Charleston (3): -Kerry Martin* -Drew Joseph -Casey Legg
Romney (2): -Evan Staley -Sam Cookman
Milton (1): -Reese Donahue*
Huntington (1): -Graeson Malashevich
Wellsburg (1): -Daniel Green
Parkersburg (1): -Luke Williams
St. Mary’s (1): -Zach Davis
Gilbert (1): -Daniel Buchanan
With neighboring states Pennsylvania (14) and Ohio (14) included to that total from West Virginia that makes up exactly half of the roster with 56 of the 112 players from those three states.
Breaking those states down by location:
*=Scholarship.
Pennsylvania (14):
Philadelphia (2): Leddie Brown*, Tykee Smith*
Pittsburgh (1): Jacob Buccigrossi*
Bethel Park (1): James Gmiter*
Duquesne (1): T.J. Banks*
North Wales (1): Ricky Johns*
Harrisburg (1): Osman Kamara
Johnstown (1): Exree Loe*
Norristown (1): Rashon Lusane
Altoona (1): Kolton McGhee*
Aliquippa (1): Kwantel Raines*
Sarver (1): Logan Thimons*
Monroeville (1): Brenon Thrift
Irwin (1): Jayvon Thrift
Ohio:
Canton (1): Josh Chandler*
Columbus (1): Jake Long*
Cincinnati (1): Jalen Thornton*
Sarahsville (1): Josh Sills*
Dayton (1): Jeffery Pooler*
Jacobsburg (1): Colton McKivitz*
Marysville (1): Tyler Connolly
Woodville (1): Zach Sandwisch*
West Portsmouth (1): Blaine Scott*
Liberty Township (1): Sean Mahone*
Bay Village (1): Rex Sunahara
Centerville (1): Adam Hensley*
Beavercreek (1): Jackson Knipper
Westerville (1): Devan Wade
Other states represented well on the roster include Georgia (11), Florida (7) and North Carolina (6).
The breakdown of Georgia is as follows:
Georgia (11):
Atlanta (2): Hakeem Bailey*, Junior Uzebu*
Richmond Hill (2): Sam James*, Matt Daniel
Suwanee (1): Jared Bartlett*
Roswell (1): Nicktroy Fortune*
Leesburg (1): Tae Mayo*
Kennesaw (1): Dreshun Miller*
Valdosta (1): Josh Norwood*
Buford (1): Tyler Thurmond*
Pooler (1): Winston Wright*
Florida looks like this when it comes to the roster.
Florida (7):
Palmetto (1): Jack Allison*
Clearwater (1): George Campbell*
Palm Beach Gardens (1): Vandarius Cowan*
Navarre (1): Jordan Jefferson*
Lakeland (1): Reuben Jones*
Orlando (1): Tony Mathis*
Delray Beach (1): Alec Sinkfield*
The remaining totals from other regions include Maryland (5), Alabama (4), Virginia (3), Texas (3), New Jersey (2), Tennessee (2), California (2), Louisiana (2), Illinois (1), Missouri (1), Delaware (1), Oklahoma (1), New York (1), Michigan (1), Sweden (1) and Ontario (1).
