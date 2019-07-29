The West Virginia Mountaineers football team has been known to be a melting pot of sorts when it comes to how it's assembled over the years.

That is no different in 2019, as WVSports.com examines where the 2019 roster is from and how the Mountaineers have put together this group by location.

West Virginia has 112 players on the roster and a total of 19 different states along with Washington, D.C. and two different countries in Canada and Sweden. Those states are West Virginia, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Virginia, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Texas, Oklahoma, Michigan, California, Tennessee, Illinois, Louisiana, Delaware and Missouri.