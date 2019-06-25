West Virginia has lost its first commitment under Neal Brown and it’s a big one for several reasons.

Williamstown (N.J.) defensive end Aaron Lewis had been one of the prized prospects in the 2020 class committing to the Mountaineers after multiple visits to campus in mid-April. The athletic defensive end bypassed offers from Ohio State, Michigan, Penn State and Wisconsin and served as a recruiter in the class reaching out to other players in the Garden State about the Mountaineers.

But that would all change on a dime when Lewis announced following an official visit to Michigan that he was flipping his pledge to the Wolverines just a week after an official visit to Morgantown. Further complicating the flip is that defensive line is the priority spot for the Mountaineers in this class with the program looking to take 5-6 in order to help with the numbers.