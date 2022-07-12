West Virginia head coach Neal Brown took over the program in January of 2019 but where have the Mountaineers been recruiting during that time?

Considering most of the class was put together in 2019 when Brown took the job, we'll look at how recruiting has unfolded from the 2020-23 classes.

Brown made it clear that the Mountaineers will be recruiting within a six-hour radius for the bulk of their classes and that obviously includes an emphasis on in-state targets.