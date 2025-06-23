Where West Virginia baseball stands in 2025's final rankings

West Virginia baseball concluded another historic season, with a record number of wins as well as their second consecutive Super Regional appearance.

On Monday, following LSU's National Championship, the final rankings were released, and WVU found themselves inside the top 15 of multiple rankings.

D1Baseball ranked WVU at No. 14, Baseball America had the Mountaineers at No. 13 following the end of the season.

WVU swept through the Clemson Regional, taking down Kentucky twice and Clemson once. They then lost to the eventual champion, LSU, as they got swept in the Baton Rouge Super Regional.

The Mountaineers won their first-ever Big 12 regular season title and were one of two Big 12 teams (Arizona) to make it to the Super Regionals this season.

Head coach Steve Sabins was in his first year as the head coach of West Virginia, and the Mountaineers officially finished with a 44-16 record.