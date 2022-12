West Virginia guard Jose Perez has been denied a waiver to play this season.

The news was first reported by Jon Rothstein but Perez is expected to receive an additional year of eligibility in the process. The Mountaineers are expected to appeal the decision for mid-year eligibility for Perez.

“We are disappointed by the news that we received this afternoon from the NCAA,” head coach Bob Huggins said. “All of Mountaineer Basketball is hurting for Jose. We plan to appeal this decision.”