Who's in and what's left for 2020 recruiting at WVU?
West Virginia’s 2020 recruiting class is starting to take shape.
The Mountaineers have ten known commitments from Tallahassee (Fla.) Chiles quarterback Garrett Greene, Hightstown (N.J.) The Peddie School offensive lineman Chris Mayo, Danville (Ky.) Boyle County wide receiver Reese Smith, Bay City (Mi.) Central wide receiver Devell Washington, St. Louis (Mo.) DeSmet outside linebacker Lanell Carr, Gaithersburg (Md.) Watkins Mill cornerback David Okoli, Fairmont (W.Va.) Senior lineman Zach Frazier, Council Bluffs (Ia.) Iowa Western offensive tackle Jacob Gamble, Council Bluffs (Ia.) Iowa Western C.C. linebacker S.L. McCall and Filton (En.) cornerback Jairo Faverus.
