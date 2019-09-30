West Virginia’s 2020 recruiting class is starting to take shape.

The Mountaineers have thirteen commitments from Tallahassee (Fla.) Chiles quarterback Garrett Greene, Hightstown (N.J.) The Peddie School offensive lineman Chris Mayo, Danville (Ky.) Boyle County wide receiver Reese Smith, Bay City (Mi.) Central wide receiver Devell Washington, St. Louis (Mo.) DeSmet outside linebacker Lanell Carr, Gaithersburg (Md.) Watkins Mill cornerback David Okoli, Fairmont (W.Va.) Senior lineman Zach Frazier, Council Bluffs (Ia.) Iowa Western offensive tackle Jacob Gamble, Council Bluffs (Ia.) Iowa Western C.C. linebacker S.L. McCall, Savannah (Ga.) Jenkins linebacker Taurus Simmons, Senatobia (Miss.) Northwest Mississippi C.C. defensive lineman Quay Mays, Ramsey (N.J.) De Paul Catholic tight end Charles Finley and Filton (En.) cornerback Jairo Faverus.