Fall camp has come and gone and now with the season opener against Tennessee rapidly approaching there still are a few items that need cleared up.

Chief among those, are who emerges from the final position battles across the West Virginia offensive and defensive units?

While the answer might not be publicly revealed until kickoff inside Bank of America Stadium, WVSports.com looks at those positions and provides our picks for who wins each battle.

Now this doesn't mean who's going to play the most over the course of the year but which player will start the game against the Volunteers.

So without any further wait, let's look at what's left.