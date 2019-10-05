Texas always seems to find a place in the story of right tackle Kelby Wickline.

There’s good reason for that.

Wickline spent time on campus when his father took a job with the Longhorns out of high school and he saw the first significant action of his career inside Darrell K. Royal Stadium last season. That was when he was suddenly elevated into the starting lineup after the ejection of starter Yodny Cajuste.

Wickline came into the game and while he understandably battled nerves as first, made the most of his opportunity on the line. He played 62 snaps and didn’t allow a sack or a single pressure while having some of the biggest blocks of the game along the way including the game-winning two-point play.

“You get some confidence that you have the ability to perform in a game like that,” He said.

Now, almost a year later Wickline finds himself again set to add another chapter to the Texas storyline as he and the Mountaineers will take on will take on a Longhorns team that is rated No. 11 in the nation.

The senior has taken that experience against Texas a season ago and used it as a springboard to become a stabilizing factor for the Mountaineers offensive line at his right tackle although he isn’t spending anytime looking back at what unfolded last year.

Through four games this year he’s been charged with allowing only one sack and six pressures.

With so many changes across the offensive front through four weeks due to injury and inconsistency, Wickline is one of two players that have kept their roles from game one until now. In fact, the senior has played all 291 snaps in his spot on the right side of the line.

But of all the players across the West Virginia front, it’s likely Wickline that has been the least discussed. That isn’t necessarily a bad thing though if you speak to offensive coordinator Matt Moore.

“He’s been what I wanted him to be this year. That’s the big thing. He hasn’t graded out to the point where he’s won the award but again he hasn’t been something that’s really hurt us,” he said. “He’s been consistent and that’s the biggest thing I ask from my guys.”

But that doesn’t just happen overnight. His close friend and starting left tackle Colton McKivitz has paid close attention to the work that Wickline has put in both in the film room and in practice.

That maturity has paid off with results on the football field.

“Just to see him grow and really take control of that right side. Just his approach this year as a senior, it’s been nice to have that leader on the other side so you don’t have to worry,” McKivitz said. “He’s been physical, he’s been tough and he’s been consistent.”

It certainly wasn’t a straight line for Wickline to West Virginia as he first redshirted at Texas San Antonio before leaving for Jones J.C. in Mississippi in order to transform his tight end frame into an offensive lineman. He eventually found his way to Morgantown as a scholarship player and had transformed his body from just a shade over 250-pounds to a much stronger 300-pound package.

He spent two seasons in the program but was primarily used as a reserve prior to spot start in the Heart of Dallas Bowl and then the matchup against the Longhorns last season. This year he has started all four games and seemingly has a stranglehold on that spot.

“From last year to this year one of the most improved players on our entire roster,” head coach Neal Brown said. “He’s been very solid.”

Exactly what his coaches want to see.