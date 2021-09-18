Winston Wright becoming ‘real threat’ in return game

‘‘Did they really kick it to him?’ is what I’m thinking because I think everybody on the sidelines (believed) if they were going to give him a chance, he was going to take it to the house,” quarterback Jarret Doege said.

Wright burst through the gap, returning the opening kickoff in Saturday’s game against LIU 90 yards for a touchdown.

“It’s just a feeling,” Wright said. “When I see the hole, I just go with it.”

Winston Wright saw a hole open up. There was nothing but daylight in front of him.

The score came one week after he set the program’s single game record with 217 kick return yards. Headed into Week 3, Wright leads the nation with an average of 51.2 yards per return.

Returning kicks isn’t something new to Wright, who did it 27 times over his first two seasons at WVU. What is new is who he becomes when the ball gets in his hands.

While the season is still in its infancy, head coach Neal Brown is pleased with Wright’s development.

“Winston is turning into a real threat there on kickoff return," Brown said, later adding, "The thing that I really like that he’s done in the kickoff return game is he hasn’t stopped his feet. If you look at all the great returners, they never stop their feet. He’s done that. He hasn’t stopped his feet, every move he’s made has been forward, and I know it felt good for him to finally take one to the house.”

Wright said his growth comes from a greater time investment.

“I would say this year I put more time into it,” Wright said. “Meeting with coach [Chad] Scott and the special teams coaches (and) understanding the schemes, so I kind of understand it way more than I did last year. That’s the biggest difference.”

For many watching, it was a questionable decision for LIU to kick the ball to Wright in the first place. Now statistically the best kick returner in the country, he’s hopeful that teams still give him a chance to make a play.

“I hope so, but probably not,” Wright said when asked if he thinks teams will continue kicking to him. “I’m praying they do.”