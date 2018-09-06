One game a season does not make but for Kenny Bigelow that one game was a long-time in the making.

And one that at one time looked like it might never happen.

That’s because last season Bigelow briefly retired from the game of football in October after being used sparingly over the course of six games during his final season with Southern California. In fact, his most extensive action came against Oregon State where he saw the field for only 15-plays in a lopsided game.

It was a far cry from where Bigelow thought he would be.