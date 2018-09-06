With a fresh start at WVU, Bigelow saves best for last
One game a season does not make but for Kenny Bigelow that one game was a long-time in the making.
And one that at one time looked like it might never happen.
That’s because last season Bigelow briefly retired from the game of football in October after being used sparingly over the course of six games during his final season with Southern California. In fact, his most extensive action came against Oregon State where he saw the field for only 15-plays in a lopsided game.
It was a far cry from where Bigelow thought he would be.
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news