With offer in hand, JUCO LB Aaron Edwards ready for WVU official visit

Edwards, 6-foot-3, 200-pounds, found out the news after a conversation with senior defensive analyst Andrew Warwick following the conclusion of his official visit to Tulsa.

Miami (Okla.) Northeastern Oklahoma A&M 2026 linebacker Aaron Edwards was already set to take an official visit to West Virginia this coming weekend but now holds an offer from the program.

“I was in shock honestly, but it was definitely a great feeling,” he said.

It was the culmination of a relationship that has continued to grow between the two with the coaching staff remaining in contact and keeping a close eye on his recruitment.

“They still show love all of the time and keep in touch,” he said.

The junior college prospect is coming off a season where he recorded 63 tackles and 3 forced fumbles and the Mountaineers are now slotting Edwards at the WILL linebacker spot. But given his versatility, he could potentially move around to several other spots on the field.

“I like how I can play a lot of different positions in different formations but I can also still play my game,” Edwards said.

The junior college prospect is now set to check out Morgantown this coming weekend and admittedly, netting a scholarship offer prior to the trip has only made the anticipation increase.

“It definitely does make it better knowing I got the offer before I go on my visit,” he said.

The Oklahoma City native is set to graduate in December and will have two seasons of eligibility remaining in his college career along with a redshirt.