Newnan (Ga.) Northgate 2025 defensive back Mason McKnight had been talking to West Virginia for a few months but things took a turn when the Mountaineers offered him a scholarship.

McKnight, 6-foot-3, 190-pounds, had been in contact with recruiting assistant Morgan Montgomery for some time but was able to speak with secondary coach ShaDon Brown and graduate assistant Jevaughn Codlin on the phone.