Let that which realignment has joined together never be broken apart.

Except for a series of nonconference games.

That's what could be on the horizon for West Virginia as the Big 12 and Big East look to forge an annual college basketball challenge that could begin as early as the 2019-2020 season. The Mountaineers are again the Big 12 school in the most unique position, having played Villanova, Seton Hall, Providence, Marquette, Georgetown, St. John's and DePaul multiple times when WVU was a basketball member of the Big East from 1995-2012.