West Virginia only added one pass catcher in the transfer portal in Oklahoma State transfer Jaden Bray but he has made a strong impression early this spring.

Bray, 6-foot-2, 200-pounds, brings a combination of size and speed to the wide receiver room along with some experience under his belt in the Big 12.

The Oklahoma native spent three seasons with the Cowboys where he hauled in 48 passes for 686 yards and 4 touchdowns across 25 games.

The Mountaineers got a first-hand look at Bray who snagged four passes for 53 yards and a score so once he entered the transfer portal it decided to pursue him an easy one.

And so far that decision has certainly paid off with his play.

“That can be a guy right there. That can be a guy right there,” safety Aubrey Burks said.

Bray also possesses the ability to make things happen after he reels in the football with 114 of his total yardage coming after the catch. He forced a total of 13 missed tackles in his career which is an area where the wide receiver group was lacking in the past.

Given his frame and explosion, Bray was impressive in contested catch situations hauling in 7 of the 11 times he was targeted this past season with only a 9-percent drop rate.

“I’ve been really impressed with him so far and he’s going to do a lot to help us out this year,” quarterback Garrett Greene said.

Bray put his talents on display in the first open practice of the spring by catching a screen pass and cutting it toward the middle of the field while flashing his speed for a big chunk of yards. Those are the types of plays that Bray has made commonplace at this stage of the spring.

“He’s explosive. He looks really good. He looks fast. He’s a big guy, but he’s fast,” offensive coordinator Chad Scott said. “He’s experienced, catches the ball really well and plays really hard.”

Bray not only has speed but size which makes him intriguing in a wide receiver room that is looking to replace a bigger body option in Devin Carter. He also has impressed as a blocker given his strength and ability to move around the defense.

“That’s one guy that pops off the charts,” Burks said.