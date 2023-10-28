West Virginia assistant coach Bilal Marshall coined former walk-on and Morgantown native wide receiver Preston Fox as a "Honda Accord" and the sophomore pass catcher continues to live up to this comparison, especially as a reliable specialist and role player.

"I'm cool with being a Honda Accord. Just catch the ball and get yards," Fox said.

Just like the aforementioned car, Fox has been reliable and dependable in the return game for West Virginia and that's where he's seemed to make most of his impact on the field despite seeing an increase in snaps on offense this season.

Fox has caught 12 passes for 212 yards and a touchdown so far in 2023, ranking him fourth on the team in receptions and yards. However, one of his most valuable impacts has come in the field position game within the game, which is special teams and returning kicks.

Through seven games, Fox has returned all but two of the team's 15 punts received, averaging 10.77 yards per return for 140 total yards and breaking off a 20-yard return on the year and he also returned one kickoff for 19 yards. This is valuable yardage for West Virginia's offense, since it relies upon field position, time of possession and a ground and pound attack where every inch can count.

"It's a hard position to play and it’s hard. A lot of courage for sure," Fox said.

His journey started as a walk-on at WVU as a native and resident of Morgantown and Fox graduated from Morgantown High School. Last season, he was awarded a scholarship for his hard work on the gridiron and this was an answer to his hard work put in.

"You just know you finally made it happen. Everything you came here and worked for," Fox said. "A lot of it was hard work coming in here and then now they can just plug me in at any spot and I do my thing."

The moment that every walk-on feels when awarded a scholarship was shared by freshman wide receiver Hudson Clement this season, but Fox's moment with his family a year ago was special to him.

"That was one of the best feelings in the world seeing my family walk in," Fox said. "I knew it was the moment, he gave me the scholarship and I almost had tears in my eyes. It was the best feeling ever."

Since the journey of a walk-on is grueling at the Division I and Power 5 level, Fox used what makes him special now for WVU, returning kicks, as an avenue to gain more playing time.

"As a walk-on, you've really got to put yourself in positions to get any playing time," Fox said. "Through punt return, that helped me get on the field first and special teams is the main key if you want to get on the field you play special teams."

Now, Fox is on scholarship and has become a solid piece of West Virginia's offensive rotation as a sophomore, but he's carved out an important role as a specialist, making a big impact in punt return game and he said he's gained a lot of confidence in this position as of late.

"We get a lot of reps in practice at it and I catch a ton of punts in practice, before practice and after practice," Fox said. "It’s mainly confidence. When the ball is up in the air, it’s get it and go. A big difference from last year is that I'm getting a lot more chances to run the ball. But I have a lot more confidence than last year."

As a returner in football, these players are putting themselves in a precarious situation but Fox believes that specialists like him must have courage and confidence to play the position and it takes both to be successful.

"I don't have any thoughts when I go out there, it's just straight up confidence," Fox said. "You got to have confidence to be a punt returner. People are running at you and yelling in your face and you've got to focus on the ball while you're looking up."

Adversity did strike for Fox on a key moment during a punt return in the fourth quarter of WVU's loss to Oklahoma State, as the sophomore had a fellow teammate blocked into him and it caused him to lose sight of the ball and muff the punt. This would lead to the game-winning touchdown for the Cowboys on the following drive.

"I'm looking up and all the sudden, I see my guy get pushed into me. It happens all the time, it does just happen," Fox said. "The key point is to look at the returner and see where he’s at. He was focused on blocking for me."

A moment like this is frustrating for a young player, but with unique talent in the return game, Fox said he knows more chances will come and he will face more adversity.

"It’s really frustrating, but in those moments you have to know adversity hits and things happen. You know you’re going to get your chance at some point," Fox said.

Despite this hiccup, Fox has built his career off to this point off of hard work, mastering the details and overcoming mental challenges.

"I got down a lot on myself but honestly I just kept working hard. My dad really pushed me to be the best guy I can be and the hardest worker, Fox said.

And on top of his hard work, offensive coordinator Chad Scott said he is impressed by all of the details that he's special for.

"He's special in the little things," Scott said.