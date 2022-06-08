Uniontown (Pa.) Laurel Highlands 2023 athlete Rodney Gallagher is no stranger to West Virginia after making a dozen or so visits prior to his commitment but his official visit still managed to surprise.

Gallagher, 6-foot-0, 170-pounds, was able to see a different side of what Morgantown had to offer as he was able to just spend time on campus getting to know the players and coaches even better.