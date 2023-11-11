Rodney Gallagher is explosive with the ball in his hands.

So, naturally it makes sense for West Virginia to find ways to make that occur.

Over the past two games, Gallagher has carried the ball six times for 46 yards on plays designed for him to get the football while hauling in 3 catches for 34 yards.

Gallagher has seen his snaps increase throughout the season and played a total of 44, a season high, against BYU.

“What we’re doing right now is putting him in the best position to be successful,” head coach Neal Brown said. “If you go back and look, he played more true receiver snaps in this game.”

Gallagher spent most of his time at quarterback during his senior season accounting for over 2,000 total yards of offense and 28 touchdowns but was always destined to play receiver in college. He was one of the key targets for the Mountaineers in the 2023 recruiting class and has earned his way onto the field as a freshman.

That means some transitioning as he adjusts to his new spot and it’s advantageous to manufacture touches for him in order to get him the football in space. It also takes out some of the other elements that go into trying to work the ball to a wide receiver in the traditional fashion.

“When you hand it to them you can determine they’re going to get it,” he said.

The true freshman’s best football is certainly ahead of him and Brown envisions a much bigger role for him as he continues to fill out his frame and learn how to handle his responsibilities at wide receiver.

Learning how to master his craft at route running will allow him to be good in the middle of the field and run an array of options routes once he gets a better feel for things.

“Try to be very creative and find different ways to get him one-on-one and get him in space and create mismatches with him because he's so dynamic,” coordinator Chad Scott said.

The coaches also see a pathway for him to carry the football and even use his skill set in the wildcat among other things in the future.

“He’s a quick learner so we’ll continue to find ways. We are being creative right now but he is getting better as a wide receiver,” he said.



