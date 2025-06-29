Wren Baker discusses Darian DeVries departure

West Virginia Athletic Director Wren Baker is aware of all that’s out there on the departure of Darian DeVries.

The now Indiana head coach spent only one season with the Mountaineers, leading the basketball program to a 19-14 campaign and falling just short of the NCAA Tournament. Baker was asked about the topic on the Big 12 Now podcast.

Baker was appreciative for the job that DeVries did last season on the floor and acknowledged that there were multiple schools that reached out.

“I know factually because as you all know this is a small world. So, you don’t need to make very many calls to figure out what’s going on that he declined to talk to those schools,” Baker said. “The only one that I’m aware of that he entertained was Indiana.”

Baker point out that while in recent history West Virginia has performed as well or better than the Hoosiers on the floor and felt that the basketball program was building something special, DeVries ultimately decided to leave.

“I believe that for whatever reason he felt like Indiana was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity and it was one of the few he would probably leave for and it just happened to open at the wrong time,” Baker said.

Baker was at peace with his efforts to retain DeVries but realizes there are things you can control and certain things that you can’t. Ultimately, DeVries had to make the decision.

Also, Baker understands that people will conjure up things that happened in these situations.

“You go down these rabbit holes of conspiracy theories but what good does it do? I know what he articulated to me throughout the season. I know the facts of what I do know, and I’d rather not spend – life is too short. I have two younger daughters. I’ve got lots of things going on, I’d probably rather not spend my time on conspiracy theories because the outcome of that no matter what would not be favorable anyway,” he said.

Ultimately, the decision brought Baker to new head coach Ross Hodge and the Mountaineers are ready to move forward with him atop the program.