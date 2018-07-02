So the 5-foot-11, 170-pounder, took a visit to Morgantown for a summer camp where he was able to get a look at the campus and spend valuable time with the coaching staff.

Savannah (Ga.) Memorial Day School wide receiver Winston Wright had felt for quite some time that West Virginia was where he wanted to spend his college career but he wanted to know for sure.

But after taking trips to two of his other finalists, the Rivals.com three-star prospect saw all he needed to see to make his decision an easy one.

“I wanted to see all the other places before I commit so I could know I was doing the right thing. When I went to North Carolina and Duke I didn’t get that feeling that I did at West Virginia,” he said. “When I was on campus I finally saw how things were and knew that I wanted to go there.”

So once he was able to get home and talk things over with his family he made the decision to formally commit to the Mountaineers.

“I committed June 20. I called coach (Tyron) Carrier and told him I wanted to commit and he was excited,” he said. “He told the other coaches and then I got on the phone with head coach Dana Holgorsen. They were all excited about it.”

Carrier played a major role in his decision to select the Mountaineers and a key step in the process was working out with him during the camp stop in June to see how he coaches. Wright walked away from the experience convinced that the assistant could be the guy to develop him at the next level.

“Out of all the workouts I did, Coach Carrier was the best coach. He can get me to where I want to be and that’s what drew me to it,” he said. “It feels good knowing that I’ll be around these coaches.”

Wright chose West Virginia over a host of offers that included North Carolina, Duke, Kansas State, Illinois, Boston College, Wake Forest and Central Florida. Ultimately his connection with the coaching staff as well as how the offense will utilize his skill set proved to be a major part of it.

“They throw the ball like 90-percent of the time so you have no choice but to succeed,” he said. “And that’s what I see myself doing there.”

West Virginia plans to use Wright on the outside as well as the inside wide receiver, while also utilizing him out of the backfield as well as on special teams.

Wright not considers the recruiting process a closed book and he plans to sign his letter of intent with the Mountaineers in December. This past summer he took other trips to Duke, North Carolina, Georgia, Central Florida and Appalachian State but now has no plans to visit anywhere else.

“My recruitment is done,” he said.

The plan is for him to take his official visit to West Virginia in January but admits that he could make it back to campus faster as he is looking at possibly attending the Showtime Camp later this month.

Still, Wright is relieved to have the process behind him and excited to switch from the recruited to a recruiter as he plans to be active targeting players in the Peach State such as Lawrenceville (Ga.) Central Gwinnett defensive back Nicktroy Fortune among others.

“I just like the people there and you have the mountains and stuff. It’s different from down here but once you go up there you just kind of fall in love with it,” he said.

Wright becomes the seventh overall commitment for West Virginia in the 2019 class and represents the second wide receiver in the group to select the Mountaineers after Stone Mountain (Ga.) Stephenson athlete Deshon Stoudemire.

Wright plans to enroll at West Virginia next summer.