Savannah (Ga.) Memorial Day School athlete Winston Wright has had a lot going on during the course of his recruiting process over the last several months.

But the Rivals.com three-star prospect now has closure after reaffirming his commitment West Virginia.

Wright, 5-foot-11, 166-pounds, is coming off an impressive senior campaign accounting for 1,000 receiving and 700 rushing yards while catching the eyes of a number of programs.