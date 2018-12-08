Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-12-08 08:22:00 -0600') }} football Edit

Wright reaffirms his commitment to West Virginia, ready for future

Vbssmyasbsnvnobx2xa9
Nick Lucero/Rivals.com
Keenan Cummings • WVSports.com
@rivalskeenan
Managing Editor

Savannah (Ga.) Memorial Day School athlete Winston Wright has had a lot going on during the course of his recruiting process over the last several months.

But the Rivals.com three-star prospect now has closure after reaffirming his commitment West Virginia.

Wright, 5-foot-11, 166-pounds, is coming off an impressive senior campaign accounting for 1,000 receiving and 700 rushing yards while catching the eyes of a number of programs.

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}