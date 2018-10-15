1—West Virginia failed the test. This was billed as the first true test for West Virginia in many circles, but as you typically see if you win games, the next test is always around the corner. Well, the Mountaineers failed the exam in Ames even if it was being graded with the most favorable of curves. This wasn’t just a loss on the road, this was truly a bucket of cold water on all of the optimism that the program had built up over the course of the first five weeks of the season. This wasn’t a shock. No, if you watched that game the Mountaineers were simply out-played, out-coached, out-schemed and even bullied at times by an Iowa State outfit that while improving was 2-3 on the season beforehand.

This was a chance to change the perception for any potential doubters out there and the Mountaineers did the exact opposite falling on their face in a primetime road match up. While you could point to some areas of concern over others, this was a total team effort to play this poorly. The offense had a total of 148 yards, the lowest output for any team since 1995 while the defensive gave up their most yards this season just two ticks under 500 and consistently missed tackles throughout the night.