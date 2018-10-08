WVSports.com: 3-2-1: Iowa State Week
WVSports.com continues with our popular football feature: The 3-2-1. We'll breakdown three things we learned that week, two questions we have and give one prediction.
Here is the fifth installment of the 2018 season's 3-2-1 after the 38-22 win over Kansas and now looking ahead to the road trip to Iowa State.
3 things we learned:
1—West Virginia is first in the Big 12 for now. You can nitpick at a lot of different things right now with the Mountaineers but there are nine other teams in the conference that wish they were in the same position sitting at 5-0 and at the top of the standings. It’s one of eight power five teams that remain undefeated on the season and that’s hard to be disappointed with.
