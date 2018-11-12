1—Two games to play for it all. There’s a lot of scenarios that can still unfold over the next two weeks but one of them is clear as can be: if West Virginia wins out they will be in Arlington to compete for the Big 12 Conference Championship. The Mountaineers came off the thrilling 42-41 win over Texas to thoroughly dominate a TCU team in a way that quite literally had never happened during the tenure of head coach Gary Patterson. That’s because the 37-point defeat is the largest that the Horned Frogs have experienced under the 18-year head coach. Things started a little slow with West Virginia only managing a 3-3 tie but 30 consecutive points were enough to put the rest of the game on cruise control.

It’s one thing to win a game like that but it’s entirely different to do it as convincingly as the Mountaineers were able to especially when you consider that it had all the classic trappings of a letdown game. But not this group, not anything but as West Virginia again defied the expectations and not covered the 11.5-point spread with relative ease against a team that ranked inside the top three in both total and scoring defense in the conference.