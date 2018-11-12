WVSports.com: 3-2-1: Oklahoma State Week
WVSports.com continues with our popular football feature: The 3-2-1. We'll breakdown three things we learned that week, two questions we have and give one prediction.
Here is the next installment of the 2018 season's 3-2-1 after the 47-10 win over TCU and as West Virginia prepares to hit the road to play Oklahoma State.
3 things we learned:
1—Two games to play for it all. There’s a lot of scenarios that can still unfold over the next two weeks but one of them is clear as can be: if West Virginia wins out they will be in Arlington to compete for the Big 12 Conference Championship. The Mountaineers came off the thrilling 42-41 win over Texas to thoroughly dominate a TCU team in a way that quite literally had never happened during the tenure of head coach Gary Patterson. That’s because the 37-point defeat is the largest that the Horned Frogs have experienced under the 18-year head coach. Things started a little slow with West Virginia only managing a 3-3 tie but 30 consecutive points were enough to put the rest of the game on cruise control.
It’s one thing to win a game like that but it’s entirely different to do it as convincingly as the Mountaineers were able to especially when you consider that it had all the classic trappings of a letdown game. But not this group, not anything but as West Virginia again defied the expectations and not covered the 11.5-point spread with relative ease against a team that ranked inside the top three in both total and scoring defense in the conference.
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news