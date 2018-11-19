1—That was a total team loss. You can point a finger at the fact the offense scored only 10 points in the second half, three of which were gifted on a turnover that resulted in an immediate red zone opportunity. You can point fingers at the fact the defense surrendered a total of 604 yards and 45 points, including 396 yards and 31 points in the second half. Those totals that are more than six and seven entire games that the defense had played to that point.

That doesn’t do it for you? Why not move over to coaching decisions, red zone issues and even clock management because those also were major issues at times as well. West Virginia even won the turnover margin 4-1 and still found a way to let victory slip through its grasps.

My point?