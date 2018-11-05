1—The offense makes their final drives count. West Virginia has had its issues at times when it comes to making critical plays in critical moments but that couldn’t be further from the truth against Texas. Not once, but on two separate occasions the Mountaineers had to drive 75-yards for a touchdown to keep the hopes of a Big 12 championship alive. Prior to getting the ball on the first one I said that this was the type of drive that would come to define the Mountaineers and they cashed in an 11-play one in just under 4-minutes to knot the game at 34-all in the fourth quarter. That was good enough to show the offense had mettle but it had to do more after losing the lead again and trailing 41-34.

West Virginia again was forced to drive the entire field and did so in seven plays capping it off with the 33-yard touchdown toss to Gary Jennings and then the gutsy two-point conversion call with Grier rushing the ball into the end zone for the lead and ultimately win.